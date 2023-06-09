Kade Ruotolo says he’s never had issues competing on an earlier time slot

Some fighters have a hard time adjusting to morning fight schedules, but not reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo. As far as the 20-year-old phenom is concerned, he’s only in the ring for a very short period of time where he has to pour out everything he’s capable of.

Ruotolo is one of the most talented grapplers in the world right now. The 2022 ADCC world champion is a master of submissions, and is arguably the best grappler in ONE Championship right now.

The next time he’s in the ONE Championship ring, Ruotolo takes on arguably his toughest test yet.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post during ONE Fight Night 11 fight week, Ruotolo talked about competing in the early morning time slot, and said it didn’t matter.

The 20-year-old stated:

“I'm just thinking to just send it into this one and just smash. No excuses. I've done a lot of training in the morning. A lot of my comp classes are in the morning, so no matter how I feel, I just got to just, it's only 10 minutes.” [2:20 onwards]

Kade Ruotolo will stake his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title when he meets Norwegian former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

