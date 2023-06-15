Kade Ruotolo learns mental strength is everything after Tommy Langaker win

Kade Ruotolo’s training camp and fight against Tommy Langaker were not all sunshine and rainbows, per the man himself.

In an interview with South China Morning Post following his victory over the Norwegian superstar at ONE Fight Night 11, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion revealed that he was carrying a minor injury during the final weeks of his camp that forced him to enter the contest below 100 percent.

As a result, the afro-haired phenom had to rely on his instincts and mental fortitude to race across the finish line inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9.

Kade Ruotolo told SCMP MMA:

“That [the manner I earned the win] just kind of keeps me grounded and makes me think that no matter what, I've been pretty injured before matches before, and at the end of the day, no matter what's going on physically with you, it's all that tops sort of mental.”

Watch the full interview below:

As soon as their match got underway, Kade Ruotolo came with a vengeance and instantly pressed at his foe with work from the top. Although he tried to pass guard and get into better positions, Langaker’s leg lock and entanglements ensured he had his rival where he wanted him to be.

The two went back and forth in positions at a high pace during the entire match. However, after the 10-minute fight, Kade Ruotolo left the ring with a unanimous decision that pushed his promotional record to a perfect 4-0.

North American fans can relive their high-paced battle at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes