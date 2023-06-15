‘Antsy’ Kade Ruotolo says he would transition to MMA ‘next month’ if he could

If it were feasible, Kade Ruotolo would make his mixed martial arts debut next month.

Ruotolo scored his fourth-straight win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 11, besting 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker after 10 minutes of intense action in the evening’s co-main event. With the victory, Ruotolo retained his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title and remained undefeated with the promotion.

While he’s been dominating the world of submission grappling both in and out of the circle over the last year, fans will likely see a very different Kade Ruotolo in his next outing.

The 20-year-old submission sensation has been preparing for a move to MMA, which he expects to occur before the clock runs out in 2023. However, if it were up to him, he would strap on the four-ounce gloves next month:

“Like I said many times, if it was up to me, it would be next month,” Ruotolo said during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press interview. “I'm urged like, feeling really antsy to do it.”

Watch the full interview below:

No official date, location, or opponent has been released thus far, but whoever matches up with Kade Ruotolo for his first MMA bout will certainly have their hands full based on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu prowess alone.

