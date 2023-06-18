Kade Ruotolo maps his MMA training schedule ahead of impending debut

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo can’t get mixed martial arts off his mind. Even after the toughest submission grappling match of his life against Tommy Langaker a couple of weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 11, Ruotolo said he was ready to make his MMA debut, which is expected to happen by the end of the year.

The 20-year-old BJJ phenom can’t wait to get back to training and working on his MMA skills.

In a post-fight interview with South China Morning Post, Ruotolo talked about resuming his MMA training as soon as he got back from Thailand.

Ruotolo said:

“They [the guys down in Costa Mesa] actually recently started adding MMA classes three times a week…Thank you, guys, for all the training so far and I hope to keep that going as well. Before that, So I'm kind of, not weighing out my options. We're just seeing what makes the most sense for me, and soon I'll have a solid camp, a solid team and I'll make that debut.”

Catch Kade's comments from 5:25 onwards:

Ruotolo wants nothing more than to make his MMA debut this year. In fact, he says that if it were up to him, his next fight would be MMA. But his team is taking it more carefully than he is and wants him to be ready when he steps into the Circle.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch Ruotolo’s hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Norwegian former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

