Here’s what Kade Ruotolo told his mom after being ‘caught’ training MMA

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is one of the most talented and accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors in the world. That being said, he is looking to become much, much more.

Despite being at the apex of submission grappling, Ruotolo is fixated on improving his striking skills in order to make a highly anticipated transition to mixed martial arts, a move he’s targeted since joining ONE Championship back in 2022.

Ruotolo has ramped up training in MMA over the last few months, especially in the last training camp.

In an interview with South China Morning Post in Bangkok last week, Ruotolo told reporters what had happened when his mom ‘caught’ him training in MMA.

Ruotolo said:

“Before these last two weeks, before that skating fall, I was pretty much training a lot more MMA than jiu jitsu. And my mom was like, what are you doing training [MMA]?. But I was like, I need to get it going.”

Of course, Ruotolo had an upcoming grappling bout scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which is why MMA training was way out of his usual regimen.

Ruotolo defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title successfully against Norwegian former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, June 10.

After the event, the 20-year-old BJJ phenom and his twin brother Tye stuck around town to train their striking skills at former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn’s gym.

