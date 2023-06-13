Kade Ruotolo ‘more motivated than ever’ to gain another tap out win in ONE Championship

Reigning and defending ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo successfully retained his ONE Championship gold despite a closely contested battle against former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 last week.

The 20-year-old BJJ phenom fell behind early in the scorecards, but came roaring back to dominate the second half of the match and win a razor thin unanimous decision.

Despite securing the victory, however, Ruotolo was slightly disappointed he did not get the finish as he so often likes to do.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 official post-fight interview backstage, Ruotolo said he can’t wait to return to action and finally get that tap out he longs for.

The American superstar said:

“I'm extremely excited to come back and get that submission. I'm more motivated than ever.”

To give credit where it’s due, Langaker was not exactly a walk in the park as an opponent. The incredibly strong Norwegian fighter proved he was just as skillful as he was powerful in 10 minutes of action.

After time expired, however, it was Ruotolo who the judges deemed the more aggressive grappler, hence the close yet clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Ruotolo and Langaker locked horns with the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9, and is available via replay to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

