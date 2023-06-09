Kade Ruotolo is pumped and focused on another successful title defense at ONE Fight Night 11

Kade Ruotolo makes the long walk down the ramp for the fourth time in 25 months this Friday, June 9, ready to maintain his perfect streak in ONE Championship.

After putting in a fantastic display in his promotional bow, a dominant unanimous decision win over Shinya Aoki, the 20-year-old superstar became the youngest-ever ADCC world champion.

What came next was, even better, a submission win over Russian grappling star Uali Kurzhev to claim the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship strap.

He successfully defended it against Brazilian wizard Matheus Gabriel in December last year. And at ONE Fight Night 11, he puts in on the line against Tommy Langaker inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his fourth promotional outing, the Atos representative and flag-bearer of submission grappling told SCMP MMA:

“Thank you, guys, for supporting and watching. Please tune in this upcoming night. Let's go, ready to go.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo hopes to move on to MMA next on the global stage. But first, he wants to maintain his status as a divisional king versus Langaker.

Their single-round submission grappling battle will serve as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Regian Eersel defends his Muay Thai crown against debutant Dmitry Menshikov. Other stars set to feature on this bill besides Kade Ruotolo are Nieky Holzken, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Tayfun Ozcan, Jeremy Miado, and Amber Kitchen.

Don’t miss the action this Friday, June 9. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription will get the event live and for free.

