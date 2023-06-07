Kade Ruotolo on eventual MMA transition: “jiu-jitsu will forever be in my life”

Kade Ruotolo has made it no secret that he intends to switch to MMA soon.

The American martial artist, who returns to the ONE stage to defend his lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11, has been toying with the idea for quite a while now.

However, the 20-year-old phenom admits that he'll never completely wash his hands off his bread and butter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In an interview with MMA Underground, the twin brother of Tye, had this to say about his aspirations and dreams to keep BJJ as a main pillar of his arsenal.

Kade Ruotolo said:

"I've been drifting towards MMA, but jiu-jitsu will forever be in my life."

With a goal to transition to MMA before the end of the year, Kade Ruotolo's next submission grappling match against Tommy Langaker inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 9, could perhaps be his last before he temporarily dives into MMA.

The young star returns for his second world title on the global stage of ONE, ready to defend his gold and his unbeaten streak in the promotion.

Langaker would not be a walk in the park, though.

The Haugesund native has been getting better with each passing match, and he's ready to leave the iconic venue in the Thai capital as the division's new world champion.

Fans can catch them in action in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11 this week. In the headliner bout, Regian Eersel will put his lightweight Muay Thai strap on the line versus debutant Dmitry Menshikov.

Meanwhile, North American fans will get the card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime membership this Friday, June 9.

