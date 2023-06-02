Kade Ruotolo shares the parallels between surfing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Kade Ruotolo has always had this cool and laid back demeanor to him that’s somewhat the complete opposite of what he is inside the circle.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation, and he’s achieved that reputation through unrelenting aggression and unprecedented creativity.

Outside, however, Ruotolo is one of the chillest people on the ONE Championship roster.

The Ruotolo brothers are avid surfers and believe the activity compliments their BJJ skills.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo said that there are parallels between one of his favorite pastimes and martial arts.

“The main thing is it requires balance, which obviously you need in jiu-jitsu. Strength, you need to be strong. If you’re weak surfing, then you’re not going to get very far, especially when the waves are coming.”

Though he’s taken to the waves as well as he’s gotten to the mats, Ruotolo is still a career martial artist.

The 20-year-old is in outstanding form both in ONE Championship and outside of the promotion.

Ruotolo, who was 19 at the time, became the youngest world champion in ADCC history when he captured the gold medal in the men’s 77-kilogram division in the 2022 ADCC World Championships in September.

A month after his historic BJJ world title, the American grappler became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion after he submitted Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Ruotolo will now defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 11 will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes