Kade Ruotolo pushing to make MMA transition by the end of the year

Kade Ruotolo dropped a major bomb regarding his possible transition to MMA, sharing that he could swap the rashguard for the four-ounce gloves under the ONE spotlight before the upcoming calendar year.

The American submission grappling wizard is deep into his preparations for Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9, but he admits he cannot take his mind off a switch of disciplines.

In an exclusive interview on MMA Underground, the 20-year-old superstar said he's been growing impatient about his debut in the all-encompassing sport.

Kade Ruotolo shared:

“As of recently, though, I've been really trying to make that push because I really want to get my MMA debut going.”

Before he walks the talk in MMA, however, the Atos representative will need to focus on defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title later this week.

Langaker, who brings a 2-0 run under the ONE Championship banner into this fight, is ready to make a statement, grab the gold, and defeat a man that has been having a field day in the discipline over the past few years.

The Norwegian phenom will do everything he can to ensure he leaves the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a career-defining win.

However, Kade Ruotolo hopes that the European submission specialist's thirst for a win could open up more ways for him to close out this contest in style en route to a 4-0 slate in ONE.

This exciting submission grappling battle will serve as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11, which will be live and free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership.

