Kade Ruotolo recalls the time he got smashed by waves while surfing and almost didn’t make it

We’re used to seeing ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo smashing through his opponents’ guards and making their lives a living hell on the mats.

The tough 20-year-old has also been known to weather extreme pressure while on his back, something that he credits to a terrifying near-death experience from getting “smashed” by violent waves.

By now, it’s no secret that Kade and his twin brother Tye embrace the ‘pura vida’ lifestyle, intertwining their love for jiu-jitsu with a burning passion for surfing.

However, that seemingly blissful hobby has also put him in danger once, as Ruotolo recalled the time he was hit by a massive overhead wave while surfing.

The impact was so strong that the leash broke off his board and isolated him from his peers.

The youngest ADCC world champion relieved the harrowing ordeal during an interview with ONE Championship:

“When waves are that big, they’re so powerful – especially the wave I was surfing. It’s a beach break, so it just sucks up off the beach and there’s thousands and thousands of gallons of water just moving. You can’t really control it. When you get smashed, you get smashed.”

Through sheer determination and will, Ruotolo overcame the life-and-death experience and lived to fight another day.

It also toughened him up physically and mentally beyond humanly possible.

It’s no wonder Ruotolo appears so much at ease during intense and pressure-packed scenarios inside the Circle.

The Atos standout will figure against perhaps his most challenging opponent yet at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video.

He’ll be defending his lightweight submission crown against the formidable Tommy Langaker, who also smashed his last two oppositions in ONE Championship.

The high-stakes grappling affair will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on July 9. As with all Amazon cards, the entire event is available free for Prime Video members in North America.

