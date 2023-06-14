Kade Ruotolo reveals that twin brother Tye has been a stern voice in his training

They may be brothers, but Kade Ruotolo revealed that his twin Tye won’t pull any punches on him during training camp.

Kade is coming off a successful defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

During his post-fight interviews, Kade said that it was Tye who consistently reminded him to put in the work and maintain that grind until fight night.

The afro-sporting twin added that Tye would always berate him if he slacks off in training and remind him why he started his martial arts journey in the first place.

“Every time you don't have a really solid camp, you're going to have those little questions. 'Did I do enough? Am I mentally and physically ready?' And even if you're not, my brother's telling me, 'You're not training one month, you're not training two months for this. You trained your whole life for this.' So all those little things, he tells me and it really keeps me mentally strong and mentally ready to fight.”

Tye’s honest words, though, seemed to have worked when Kade retained the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Langaker in Bangkok.

While the fight didn’t end in a submission, Kade did enough to secure the unanimous decision win.

Kade was actually down on the cards when Langaker scored the first catch of the bout, but the reigning world champion got his own when he locked the Norwegian star in an Estima lock later in the contest.

Ultimately, Kade’s overall aggression pushed him over Langaker in the judges’ scorecards.

