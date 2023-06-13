Tye Ruotolo apologizes to fans for bronze medal finish in IBJJF World Championship 2023

American jiu-jitsu ace Tye Ruotolo does not like losing, which is why he was apologetic after coming up short in the recent IBJJF World Championship 2023.

The 20-year-old Atos Jiu-Jitsu affiliate made his middleweight debut at the world championship but found himself settling for bronze after he was defeated by eventual champion Jansen Gomes Ramos in the semifinals.

While he had fun competing, Tye Ruotolo shared that the semifinal loss had some sting to it as he felt he let his team and the people who supported him down.

He took to Instagram and said:

“Disappointed with my result, but mostly just grateful for the amount of love and support I felt last weekend. I have the best team and people around me. Congrats to my team Atos for the great performance. Sorry to those I let down, on to the next one💪🏾”

The next one for Tye Ruotolo could be back in ONE Championship where he is one of the noted athletes in submission grappling along with his twin brother Kade, who is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Among those he is interested in facing is New Wave Jiu-Jitsu affiliate Nicholas Meregali, who dealt him a loss in the semifinals of the 2022 ADCC world championship.

Another one is five-time ADCC world champion Gordon Ryan.

Tye Ruotolo was last in action in ONE back in May at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which was the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He defeated ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder by unanimous decision in their submission grappling superfight to stay unbeaten in ONE Championship in three fights to date.

