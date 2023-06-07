Tye Ruotolo reflects on bronze medal finish at 2023 IBJJF Worlds

Among the recognizable faces at the 2023 IBJJF Worlds this year was ONE submission grappler Tye Ruotolo.

The 20-year-old sensation looked forward to capturing middleweight gold after winning bronze at the 2022 ADCC No-Gi openweight category last September. However, his journey came to a disappointing end when he lost to eventual middleweight champion Jansen Gomes Ramos in the semifinals.

Taking to Instagram, the California native remained gracious in defeat. Going further he expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to compete in the prestigious promotion:

“Had fun competing in the gi. Be back next year with my brother 🥋🥋🔥Congrats @galvaobjj @angelicagalvao with the team 🙏🏾 see you when we get back from Thailand.”

BJJ fans flocked online to express their support and love for the youngster after a tough fight week. Check out their messages below:

Tye Ruotolo put in a great deal of effort upon his return to the “BJJ Olympics.” The grappling phenom had recently claimed a difficult but well-earned unanimous decision victory over ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Although he didn’t get the finish during 10 minutes of action, Ruotolo can hold his head up high for adding another prestigious win to his resume.

Up next for the youngster, would be a potential grappling rematch against New Wave Jiu-Jitsu representative Nicholas Meregali. The pair met at the 2022 ADCC world championship, with Meregali defeating Ruotolo in the semi-final.

If Tye could get that matchup up and running, it will be one of the most fantastic grappling matchups to watch this year.

