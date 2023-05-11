Tye Ruotolo has his eyes on a couple of big names to compete with in submission grappling before making his transition to mixed martial arts.

Tye Ruotolo scored his third straight win inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight. With his eyes locked on a transition into mixed martial arts in 2024, Ruotolo is determined to test his skills against some of the biggest names in BJJ, including Nicholas Meregali and Gordon Ryan.

“For me, I’m going to make my transition next year. I want to beat some guys in jiu-jitsu... Meregali and Gordon Ryan being, before I make my transition to MMA.”

Tye Ruotolo and his brother, Kade Ruotolo, have both expressed an interest in transitioning to mixed martial arts after establishing themselves as two of the greatest grapplers in the world.

With both already making history as the youngest ADCC and IBJJF world champions in the history of the sport, the 20-year-old prodigies hope to test themselves against the toughest competition possible inside the circle.

Nicholas Meregali is a Brazilian grappler who holds the distinction of being a multiple-time world, Pan, European and Brazilian champion at colored belts. He is also a three-time IBJJF black belt world champion and a two-time ADCC medalist.

Gordon Ryan of course needs no introduction. Considered by many to be one of the most accomplished grapplers in the sport, Ryan is a two-time IBJJF world champion, a four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational winner, and a five-time ADCC world champion.

