Tye Ruotolo is after Gordon Ryan: 'I don’t really like the guy'

Tye Ruotolo has always been vocal about his feud with fellow generational talent Gordon Ryan, and he wants to settle their beef in active competition.

The IBJJF world champion is coming off a unanimous decision win over Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this past weekend in Denver.

It was during the post-event press conference that Tye Ruotolo expressed his disdain for Ryan.

“Right now there’s a lot of smoke. He talked a lot of s***. I don’t really like the guy to be honest with you. I’m excited to fight him.”

Though Tye was the only Ruotolo brother to take the podium in the event’s press conference, Kade Ruotolo also has a bit of beef with Ryan.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion once said that Ryan won’t be able to survive his leg locks.

This then set off a chain of verbal jabs between Ryan and the Ruotolo brothers.

Nevertheless, this feud might go on for the foreseeable future and it’s possible that Tye could be the one to face Ryan in a submission grappling match.

Tye Ruotolo, who’s a natural lightweight, has no problems jumping up weight classes. His second fight in ONE Championship, against Marat Gafurov, was fought at a 180-pound catchweight.

His latest match against de Ridder, the ONE middleweight world champion, was fought at a higher weight of 205 pounds.

Kade Ruotolo, meanwhile, has stayed at lightweight for his entire ONE Championship run.

The 20-year-old is 3-0 in the promotion and is set to defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 10’s replay is available for free on Prime Video in North America. ONE Fight Night 11, meanwhile, will be streamed on the same platform live and also for free.

