Tye Ruotolo has unfinished business in submission grappling before MMA transition

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is looking to transition to mixed martial arts but for the time being, is staying in his lane to complete some of his goals in the sport.

One of the faces of elite grappling in ONE Championship, along with his twin brother Kade Ruotolo, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo is determined to continue to evolve as a fighter, which he said also includes dipping his hands in MMA.

But before he plunges into the multi-discipline sport of MMA, the Atos jiu-jitsu standout wants to make sure he does not leave any unfinished business in grappling.

Tye Ruotolo shared during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first live on-ground event in the United States:

“I still got a couple of goals [in submission grappling]. [I want to] make sure they happen. From there, I’ll go to MMA.”

Tye Ruotolo was one of the winners at ONE Fight Night 10, which took place on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

He defeated ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder by unanimous decision in their submission grappling super fight. While he was tested by ‘The Dutch Knight,’ the American bet was able to dig deep in his bag of experience to get the better of his opponent in their 10-minute showdown.

Following his victory, his third straight since joining ONE last year, Tye Ruotolo called out fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Nicholas Meregali for his next match.

As he awaits his next fight, Tye is looking to join Kade Ruotolo as he defends his world title against Tommy Langaker of Norway at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok, Thailand.

All ONE Fight Night events are aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

