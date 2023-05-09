Tye Ruotolo, Reinier de Ridder scramble in hard-fought submission grappling match

With time running out, Tye Ruotolo and Reinier de Ridder scrambled hard to get the advantage before going to the judges at ONE Fight Night 10.

The submission grappling superfight between 20-year-old BJJ prodigy Tye Ruotolo and reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder gave fans a lot to discuss after the 10-minute match was in the books. Some fans debated the unanimous decision in favor of Ruotolo. Some were chomping at the bit to see more, suggesting a potential overtime rule for future contests.

One thing that’s not debatable is that both men really went for it in the closing moments. ONE Championship shared a clip from the intriguing contest on Instagram, showing both men right hard to gain the upper hand as the clock ran down.

“Tye Ruotolo 🇺🇲 edges out Reinier de Ridder in a hard-fought submission grappling battle! 🥋”

Despite staying on their feet for the majority of the bout, Tye Ruotolo and Reinier de Ridder delivered an entertaining showcase that helped set the stage for the evening’s ONE flyweight submission grappling clash that went done just a few hours later.

With his victory at ONE Fight Night 10, Ruotolo secured his third-straight win inside the Circle. For Reinier de Ridder, the defeat represents his second loss in a row, the first coming against two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin in December. While the submission grappling loss won’t necessarily hurt his stance in the world of mixed martial arts, the loss likely did little to help boost his confidence for a return to MMA and a potential rematch with Malykhin.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes