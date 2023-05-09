Stamp Fairtex says she was in no danger after getting caught in triangle by Alyse Anderson

Stamp Fairtex earned her third-straight win inside the Circle on Friday night, scoring a second-round liver kick KO against her opposition, Alyse Anderson.

Stamp was able to get the job done on her feet despite a brief moment where it appeared she was trapped in a triangle choke. Speaking to members of the media at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press conference, the Thai superstar revealed that she was in no serious danger and was simply biding her time until she could pop her head out of the hold.

“So the triangle wasn’t really on because it was on my head, and then I just bided my time to pull my head out, so I just bought some time,” Stamp said. “I wasn’t in any danger because my arm wasn’t in there.”

With the victory over Alyse Anderson, Stamp Fairtex secured herself an opportunity to challenge for ONE Championship gold. With reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee currently on hiatus, Stamp is expected to square off with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee later this year to determine an interim ONE atomweight world champion.

As for Alyse Anderson, the American-born grappler will go back to the drawing board after dropping two out of three inside the Circle.

Ham Seo Hee earned her spot in the atomweight title fight with three straight victories. After scoring back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboagna, Ham bested Japanese star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

When and where Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will clash is yet to be determined, but fans will undoubtedly tune in when two of the biggest names in atomweight MMA go head-to-head for 26 pounds of gold.

