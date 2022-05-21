"Would love to run it back one day soon" - Garry Tonon's post-fight message following Tye Ruotolo loss at ONE 157

Garry Tonon suffered a submission loss at the hands of Tyo Ruotolo at ONE 157 and 'The Lion Killer' wants a rematch.

The 30-year-old got caught in a D'Arce choke and tapped out after 97 seconds. It was the fastest win recorded in the history of ONE Championship submission grappling.

"Thanks to everyone that tuned in, props to Tye, he's a killer. I would love to run it back one day soon."

Check out the tweet below:

Tonon is one of the biggest names in jiu-jitsu but turned his attention to focusing primarily on Mixed Martial Arts when he signed with ONE in 2018. The American put together a tremendous run as he went 6-0 to earn a featherweight title shot against Thanh Le.

The New Jersey native came up short and suffered the first loss of his MMA career as the champ knocked him out in the first round. The match against Ruotolo was Tonon's first back on the BJJ mats since August 2020 and snapped a run of three straight victories.

Gary Tonon says he'd be more aggressive if given a rematch

Ruotolo's Atos Academy and Garry's Danaher Death Squad have a long-standing rivalry stemming mostly from the vocal beef between their teammates Andre Galvao and Gordon Ryan.

Ruotolo represents a new generation of stars in the sport and has suggested that he's also interested in making the move into MMA. The 19-year-old said during his post-fight interview session that he'd love to do a rematch, but under MMA rules.

In terms of running it back in a grappling match, Tonon was asked on Twitter if he'd approach things differently, to which he replied:

"1000% I was just gonna ride out some of the poking prodding bs that he does at the beginning and turn it up a little later, but I think against a guy like him I gotta come at him with the Same agressive energy from the start as my canuto match."

'The Lion Killer' admitted in the lead-up to the fight that he would be open to taking on Ruotolo under MMA rules, although he expressed doubt as to whether the organisation would make the match-up given that the teenager has no pro MMA experience.

Following such a convincing performance from the young Hawaiian and given his star potential - it seems more likely now that the fight could happen.

