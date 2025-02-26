With how fast he is racking up the wins in the lightweight MMA division, reigning undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo believes that a matchup with teenage phenom Adrian Lee and current two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee is just around the corner.

Ad

The one-half of the famed Ruotolo twins proclaimed this during his post-fight interview with The Bangkok Post by saying:

"Either one of the Lees are going to be a great match, a great fight. And yeah, I think it's going to be inevitable here pretty soon. So I'll be seeing one of them across the ring from me for sure."

Ad

Trending

Check out Kade Ruotolo's full interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ruotolo is fresh off his third consecutive MMA win after rudely welcoming Nicolas Vigna in ONE Championship with a first-round submission via arm-triangle choke that forced the Argentinian into a tap.

Ad

Apart from this latest victory over Vigna, Kade Ruotolo also scored first-round finishes against Blake Cooper in June 2024 at ONE 167 and Ahmed Mujtaba in November 2024 at ONE 169.

Kade Ruotolo leans toward a fight with Adrian Lee because of the interesting stylistic matchup

Between Adrian and Christian Lee, the 22-year-old is more interested in a fight with the former right now because, according to him, it would be an interesting stylistic matchup. Additionally, both of them are rising stars who are still undefeated under the world's largest martial arts organization and are competing in the same division.

Ad

The Atos representative revealed this during his recent talk with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, saying:

"Absolutely. I think that's a super interesting matchup. I think, obviously, we're the same weight, two up-and-comers. So I think that's one that a lot of people are going to want to see."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.