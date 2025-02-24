“We gotta keep it coming” - Kade Ruotolo reveals where he’ll use $50,000 bonus now that dream gym in Costa Rica is complete

Kade Ruotolo has been making a habit of cashing in $50,000 performance bonus cheques with almost every appearance on ONE Championship's global stage.

Ad

The 22-year-old BJJ ace once again collected some extra moolah at ONE 171: Qatar last week, when he submitted Nicolas Vigna in under a round at Lusail Sports Arena.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, alongside his twin and fellow titleholder Tye Ruotolo, have been using their incentives to build their dream gym in Costa Rica.

With construction now finished, the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin asked Ruotolo where this $50 G's would go. Here's the youngest ADCC world champion's response:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"To be honest, straight to the savings. We got a solid family and a lot of expenses, so we gotta keep it coming."

Ad

Truth be told, Kade Ruotolo deserves every bit of that bonus money after his remarkable performances in both submission grappling and mixed martial arts.

The Atos standout once again made it look easy against the formerly undefeated 'El Paisa', who entered this match-up with a perfect 7-0 record.

After landing a beautiful head kick, Ruotolo went back to his bread-and-butter, taking the fight to the ground and submitting the Argentinian with a suffocating arm-triangle choke.

Ad

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com

Kade Ruotolo thought he was going to finish Nicolas Vigna much sooner

Kade Ruotolo moved up to 3-0 at ONE 171 and kept his streak of first-round submission victories going.

However, the under 80kg CJI winner admitted that he was surprised that Vigna somehow escaped his initial heel hook attempt.

Ad

"That head kick that landed out first. I saw it and I knew I caught it. I saw the leg entry and I just had to go for it. I felt a couple of nasty pops on the ankle lock…I hope his ankle’s all good. But yeah, he’s a tough guy for sure. I’m surprised he didn’t tap at the first heel hook," he said.

Ad

Ad

Watch Kade Ruotolo's full interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.