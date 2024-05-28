Kade Ruotolo says Tye is bound for MMA debut in ONE Championship after ADCC: “Probably towards the end of this year”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Kade Ruotolo said twin brother and fellow ONE submission grappling world champion Tye is also set to make a plunge into MMA after he makes his next month. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will make his MMA debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is the first of what Ruotolo hopes to be of many matches he will have in the multi-faceted sport of MMA in his ONE Championship journey.

The long-sought thrust to compete in MMA is something he shares with his brother, who he said is eyeing to also pit his skills in mixed martial arts this year.

Kade Ruotolo shared this to Karyn Bryant on YouTube, relaying that Tye, who is the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, is focusing first on his upcoming BJJ matches at ADCC before he competes in MMA.

He said:

"100 percent, yeah, he's going to be doing MMA. We'll see after ADCC, that's his next really big priority. But after that, probably towards the end of this year, I'm sure he'll be making his MMA debut."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 167, Kade Ruotolo will be having fellow American fighter Blake Cooper as his MMA opponent. They will battle it out in the lightweight division.

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo credits his success to his partnership with brother Tye

Kade Ruotolo highlighted that the success that he and his twin brother Tye are experiencing in martial arts is a direct result of their partnership in contanstly improving their game.

He shared this in the same interview with Karyn Bryant, intimating that they make it a point to feed off one another in trying to achieve their goals as athletes, which he said has translated to immense returns.

Kade Ruotolo said:

"I say it all the time, you know, my brother and I both, there's no way we'd be where we're at today without each other. I always tell people that if you don't have a twin brother then you got to find a best freind that loves the same things, and you guys got to bounce off each other like a teammate or whatever. So I think that's super important for everybody to find that partner."

It is this same the dynamic that he is tapping on as he gears up for his MMA debut at ONE 167 in Thailand on June 7.