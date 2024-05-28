"I get lost in the sauce easy" - Kade Ruotolo says he'll need the help of his cornerman to remind him of his BJJ prowess in MMA

Combat sports athletes trying their hand at sports outside their comfort zones run the risk of straying away from their established game plan to leave with the win and it is something that Kade Ruotolo has acknowledged.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will make his long-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against Blake Cooper.

While Ruotolo knows that he will have the advantage in the grappling department, being enticed to trade strikes with the 27-year-old might put him in a dangerous spot.

Speaking with Karyn Bryant, Ruotolo acknowledged that possible predicament:

"[My] striking, I feel like it's been coming along very quick and I'm really comfortable striking and I love striking, honestly. So, you know, I think it's gonna be my coach, he's gonna have to do a good job of telling me, 'Hey, bring it back to jiu-jitsu' because I get lost in the sauce easily."

Trending

Ruotolo and twin brother Tye had been hinting at dipping their toes into MMA for quite some time now and Kade having first dibs at that goal will have fans curious whether it will be a full-time move going into the future.

Kade Ruotolo wants a highlight reel-worthy finish at ONE 167

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu product need not wait long to step inside the Circle across his fellow American at ONE 167 and wants to make it a memorable one for the fans.

Ruotolo recently said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I want to give a show. I want to have fun out there. Obviously, I want to get the finish, and I truly believe that I will get that finish."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback