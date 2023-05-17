Kade Ruotolo on the significance of putting on a show: “Super important for jiu-jitsu to be shown as exciting” 

Kade Ruotolo knows submission grappling bouts can strike fans as being a bit boring at times. And that is why the young star always starts on fifth gear and maintains the same level of aggression throughout to ensure he leaves an immediate impression.

The 20-year-old superstar will bring that same style to the circle next, when he defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker, at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

Known as one of the most aggressive technicians on the canvas, alongside his twin, Tye, the phenoms from California are never satisfied with a win on points.

While other grapplers often look to pass guard or stall bouts, the twin brothers’ ferocious submission-hunting game has been an instant hit at ONE Championship.

Though this ultra-aggressive approach is highly effective, it could also risk putting themselves into losing positions. However, Kade isn’t too bothered by it, as long as it brings him closer to a fight-ending finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kade shared the importance of always being on the hunt for submissions and why he always looks to make a statement whenever he competes on the global stage.

Kade Ruotolo said:

“You know, it's super important for jiu-jitsu to be shown as exciting because it hasn't always been in the past, you know. There's been a lot of rules and a lot of fighters, you know, trying to just barely edge each other out.”

North American fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to catch Kade in action against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9.

