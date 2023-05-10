Tye Ruotolo’s goal is to inspire people with jiu-jitsu: 'It’s such a sick sport'

Apart from continuing to make a solid career doing jiu-jitsu, 20-year-old American phenom Tye Ruotolo also looks to inspire others to pick up and enjoy the sport.

Joining ONE Championship last year along with his twin brother Kade Ruotolo, Tye has achieved steady success under the promotion, winning all of his three fights to date.

The most recent of his victories came last week at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

He defeated ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder by unanimous decision in their submission grappling superfight.

More than just the victories, however, Tye Ruotolo is hoping that he gets to inspire people by what he does, so they see the joy of submission grappling and be moved to make it a sport they can excel in.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout reiterated this during the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10, saying:

“My goal everytime I step on the mats is to inspire people to do jiu-jitsu [and] to embrace the sport. It’s such a sick sport with so many different reasons to enter.”

Check out the press conference below:

Following his victory at ONE Fight Night 10, which took place on May 5, Tye Ruotolo said he wants to keep himself busy, taking every opportunity he can to compete in submission grappling, even against bigger opponents like Reinier de Ridder.

He is also set to join Kade Ruotolo in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 9 as his brother defends the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker.

All ONE Fight Night events are available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

