Tye Ruotolo appreciates the endless techniques of jiu-jitsu compared to boxing

Tye Ruotolo is in a sport he enjoys immensely, as it unlocks his creativity in countless ways.

The teenage grappling phenom is set to showcase his creativity once again on Friday, May 5th, at ONE Fight Night 10, where he takes on Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling contest. Their match is part of ONE Championship's first live event in the United States and will be held inside 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo explained why he prefers jiu-jitsu over striking arts like boxing and Muay Thai.

He said:

"That’s the coolest thing about jiu-jitsu. In boxing, in Muay Thai, there’s only so many combos, you know? In jiu-jitsu, there’s like thousands of techniques. There’s more and more getting created every day."

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade have been training for practically their whole lives, but it's amazing to see that they are still learning and growing in the sport after all these years.

The Ruotolo brothers have showcased their creativity on the global stage of ONE Championship since last year, defeating every athlete that stood across from them. They will each have a fresh new challenge in the next two months.

Tye Ruotolo will be up first, taking on Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5th. It will be the third straight time Tye will face a notable MMA grappler following wins over Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title for a second time when he faces Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 set for June 9th.

Both these cards will be available to watch live and for free on Prime Video for fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes