Tye Ruotolo says ONE’s ruleset suits him best, calls out Kade’s tendency for palm strikes

With competitors like Kade and Tye Ruotolo on the roster, ONE Championship has continued to push submission grappling over the last year and a half.

By having high stakes match-ups between the best competitors in the world featured alongside elite athletes from the worlds of MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing, ONE hopes to give the sport a new platform.

Set on making ONE Championship the new home of the best grapplers on the planet, the likes of Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly and the Ruotolo twins are helping to put submission grappling in front of bigger audiences.

Another key aspect of ONE’s commitment to the sport is their specific grappling ruleset that promotes aggression when it comes to submission attempts, awarding the competitor with the most attempts for the victory should the contest reach the time limit.

Kade Ruotolo has made great use of the ruleset. With his style that chains together submission attacks to overwhelm the opponent, he has gone on to win the lightweight submission grappling world championship.

The twins recently took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything where they faced the questions that fans wanted to find out the answers to.

One fan, under the name Reggie-the-Cat, asked:

“What is you preferred bjj rule set and why?”

Tye Ruotolo gave his answer whilst simultaneously calling his brother out:

“If it was up to me (Tye) I would say @One’s ruleset.

"Kade said probably combat jj because when he gets frustrated passing he can just palm strike”

Screenshot from the Ruotolo brothers' Reddit AMA

Tye and Kade Ruotolo will be in action at ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11. Whilst Tye is set for a huge match-up with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder on May 5, Kade is set for another title defense against Tommy Langaker in Thailand on June 9.

Both events will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

