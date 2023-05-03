Tye Ruotolo says Andre Galvao is “never done”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will step inside the Circle for a match-up that is a dream contest for grappling fans.

On May 5, Tye will take on one of the best grapplers currently competing in MMA, the reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Whilst his opponent is the clear specialist in this area, de Ridder is a formidable submission artist inside the Circle, finishing four of his seven wins by submission while competing in ONE Championship.

On top of that, this isn’t de Ridder’s first time competing in a submission grappling contest inside the Circle.

At ONE X last year, ‘The Dutch Knight’ shared the stage with grappling legend Andre Galvao, who serves as Tye’s head coach at Atos Jiu-Jitsu.

Whilst talking about what Tye was able to take from that particular match-up, he spoke about what his coach is currently up to and whether we will see him compete under the ONE banner once again:

“Andre Galvao is amazing. He’s doing so good. I always say he’s the busiest guy I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s running a gym and now he’s not competing as much. He’s got some time to relax a little bit more. He’s enjoying the other things in life other than just choking out guys on the biggest stadiums. He’s doing great. I don’t know if he plans on returning to the Circle, that’s a good question. If you ask him, he might say he’s retired but he’s never done. He’s got so much fight in him, so we’ll see.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo will face Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 in one of the night’s two submission grappling contests. The entire event will air live and free on May 5 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes