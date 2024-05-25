Kade Ruotolo sums up his unbreakable bond with brother Tye: “His wins are my wins and his losses are my losses”

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States and his twin brother Tye, the ONE welterweight submission grappling king, share an unbreakable bond, not only as brothers but also as jiu-jitsu competitors.

The 21-year-old star has been training with Tye since the boys were eight years of age, and the two have grown up together on the mats.

Speaking on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about sharing his triumphs and defeats with his brother.

The 21-year-old stated:

"We try to feed off each other’s energies. One thing Tye is really good at is, whatever his result is, he’s there to be there for me. That’s the same for me. Even when I take an L or whatever happens, I’m not going be sitting back there crying. Get back right up and join my brother for his next match. His wins are my wins and his losses are my losses. That’s the way we think about things."

Ruotolo will make his professional MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper in a lightweight bout at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Kade Ruotolo on why he decided to transition to MMA: "I love fighting"

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo is making his pro-MMA debut next month at ONE 167 on Prime Video, and it's for the simple reason that he just loves to throw down.

The 21-year-old told ONE:

"I love fighting. In the most honest way possible. I don’t know why, but I love it. There’s something about it."