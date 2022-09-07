Kade Ruotolo rolls with heavyweight brown belt world champion Javier Zaruski

ONE grappling savant Kade Ruotolo is not a man you want to tangle limbs with. This guy wrestles and holds his own against opponents nearly twice his size. We're talking about world champions who outweigh him by more than 60 pounds.

Kade, who is one half of jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child star tandem, 'The Ruotolo Brothers', was seen grappling with ultra-heavyweight brown belt world champion Javier Zaruski.

Zaruski, despite being just a brown belt, has been manhandling world-class black belts at the ATOS Jiu-Jitsu Academy in California. BJJ world champions like Lucas 'Hulk' Barbosa are having a hard time taking him down or stopping his takedown as seen in the video below:

Kade Ruotolo, however, doesn't seem fazed by Zaruski's hulking physique and massive size. He holds his own against the gigantic behemoth. Not to mention that Ruotolo is at least five to six weight classes below Zaruski.

Ruotolo typically fights at 170 pounds while Zaruski manhandles people at over 220 pounds. This just shows Ruotolo's ferocity and badass mentality on the mats.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo will compete at ADCC world championship this year

Despite being officially on the roster for ONE Championship's submission grappling leg, siblings Tye and Kade Ruotolo will also be competing in this year's ADCC submission fighting world championship.

Much like their fellow ONE grappler and MMA star Garry Tonon, the Ruotolo brothers will be entering one of the most prestigious and long-running submission grappling tournaments in history.

ADCC, an acronym for Abu Dhabi Combat Club, has featured some of the best grappling legends in history, including Roger Gracie, Braulio Estima, and Gordon Ryan, just to name a few. Kade's fellow ONE grapplers like Andre Galvao, Michelle Nicolini, and the aforementioned Garry Tonon have found glory in ADCC as well. This year, the tournament will be bigger than ever with ONE Championship supporting it as a platinum sponsor.

At just 19 years old, twins Tye and Kade Ruotolo are entering ADCC's world championship tournament for the first time. The two have been dominating the juvenile ranks as well as the male adult divisions in IBJJF and other organizations growing up.

ADCC, with its hybrid rulesets and hard-hitting matches, will be right up the Ruotolo brothers' alley. Kade will be competing in the under-77kg weight class alongside greats like Lachlan Giles, Nicky Ryan, and ONE grappler Tommy Langaker. As for Tye, he'll be fighting in the under-88kg weight class, facing the likes of Xande Ribeiro, Vagner Rocha and Lucas Barbosa.

Something tells us that the two will make a huge impression in the tournament this year.

