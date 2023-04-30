Kade and Tye Ruotolo have been grappling since they could walk, and the two have a good idea of who they want to face in a dream match that everyone will enjoy.

The twin grappling phenoms recently went on an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit to connect with fans ahead of their contests in back-to-back events.

Tye Ruotolo is up first next Friday, May 5, as he takes on Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10. Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 10, set for June 9.

Their fights and their respective cards will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

Considering what they have already accomplished in the sport, a fan asked who would grapple regardless of weight class. Kade and Tye Ruotolo gave two names:

“Meregali and Gordon 💯”

It’s unclear which fighter a particular twin wants to roll with, but any pairing against Nicholas Meregali and Gordon Ryan will produce fireworks if that happens.

Tye Ruotolo certainly has a bone to pick with both Meregali and Ryan. Meregali ended his run in the semi-finals of the 2022 ADCC absolutes, while the teenage phenom went on an online back-and-forth when he called out Gordon Ryan earlier last year.

Meregali and Ryan are not signed with ONE Championship, but with the promotion’s growing submission grappling roster, it’s not impossible to think they could be part of it soon.

For now, Tye can settle for the fact that his upcoming opponent at ONE Fight Night 10 has trained with Meregali and Ryan. Reinier de Ridder has been working with Ryan, Meregali, and the rest of the New Wave jiu-jitsu arm of John Danaher’s infamous Danaher Death Squad.

Poll : 0 votes