Kade and Tye Ruotolo have provided an update on their gym being built in Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old Ruotolo brothers have started to take over the jiu-jitsu community with their exciting grappling styles and world-renowned accomplishments. Now that they are beginning to evolve into superstars, the jiu-jitsu brothers are opening their own gym in Costa Rica. Tye posted an update on Instagram with the caption:

“My brother and I building our dream gym from the ground up 🙌🏽”

Signing with ONE Championship likely helped the financial logistics of their dream gym. Kade Ruotolo is currently the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and holds a record of 2-0 in the promotion, with wins against Shinya Aoki and Uali Kurzhev.

Kade has also gained massive attention for becoming the youngest ADCC champion by finishing all four of his opponents. Meanwhile, Tye is 1-0 in ONE with a quick finish of Garry Tonon, which put the jiu-jitsu community on notice. Both brothers competing at lightweight could lead to a must-see showdown in the future.

Check out Tye Ruotolo updating fans on their gym in Costa Rica below:

Is Tye Ruotolo vs. Gordon Ryan an inevitable matchup?

Gordon Ryan is arguably the greatest no-gi grappler of all time. Although the Ruotolo brothers are evolving into superstars, Ryan has a massive size and experience advantage. Yet, Tye Ruotolo isn’t afraid of taking on the jiu-jitsu legend. He had this to say on Instagram:

“Remember that Darce at Modolfo? It would be competitive now and I’m 19 and natural. I guarantee you retire before I gain 15 pounds. Pure facts, no ill intent. Let’s do the same deal you did with Pena. No time limit.”

Ryan has never been afraid to put his money where his mouth is. ‘King’ placed a bet with Felipe Pena, with Pena putting up $10,000 and the jiu-jitsu legend putting him $100,000. Ryan defeated Pena at an August Who’s Number One event. While responding to Tye’s callout, the five-time ADCC world champion had this to say:

“How about you put up your 50k win bonus from ONE and I'll put up my same 100k that I did with pena? 2-1 odds no time limit. Just remember, I'm not Josh hinger, and you couldn't beat him.”

Tye has a bright future ahead of him, but taking on Ryan is a tall order. With that said, the Ruotolo brothers are always daring to be great. Regardless of the promotion or opponent, the twin brothers are must-see grapplers.

