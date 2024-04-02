Kade and Tye Ruotolo thrilled to test their grappling acumen against ‘two beasts’ Izaak Michell and Francisco Lo

ONE champion submission grapplers Kade and Tye Ruotolo are excited to mix it up against who they consider tough opponents later this week.

The Ruotolo brothers will see action at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tye Ruotolo will defend the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-headlining bout against ONE-debuting Izaak Michell of Australia. Kade Ruotolo, meanwhile, will face off against Brazilian Francisco Lo in a catchweight (180 pounds) submission grappling showdown.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kade Ruotolo, who is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, shared what the siblings' thoughts are on their upcoming opponents, describing them as 'beasts' on the mat.

He said:

"So we're stoked to see these guys, two beasts. Izaak is ranked underneath Tye at number two, then Francisco Lo is an animal. He's [Lo] got some great notable wins over [William] Tackett and guys like Jacob Couch and things like that."

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo makes first defense of welterweight world title at ONE Fight Night 21

Tye Ruotolo will be making his first defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand. He became world champion by defeating Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision in their clash for the inaugural belt back in November.

Tye Ruotolo has been undefeated in five fights since making his ONE debut in May 2022, three of which by way of submission.

Out to make it a short reign for Tye Ruotolo is Izaak Michell, who is the No. 2-ranked fighter, behind Tye, in Flograppling's official no-gi rankings in the men's 185-pound category. The Australian will be making his promotional debut and seeks to make it a memorable one with a victory.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo returns to action after his third successful defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in January in a rematch with Norwegian rival Tommy Langaker. He won by unanimous decision.

Kade will go up against Francisco Lo of Brazil, who is also competing in ONE Championship for the first time. He is currently No. 6 in the world rankings in the 185-lb category.

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in U.S. primetime on April 5. It will be free to viewers in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.