Kade and Tye Ruotolo may be young, but they understand the rich history of the sport they thrive in.

The Ruotolo brothers recently went on an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit as they both get ready to return to action. Kade Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 .

Before that though, Tye Ruotolo will compete way above his current weight class against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling contest.

A fan asked the twin grappling phenoms' thoughts on Japanese martial artist Kazushi Sakuraba, to which they simply replied this way:

"Legend."

Sakuraba is indeed a legend, having competed all over the world in various disciplines of martial arts. He has fought in MMA, submission grappling, and even pro wrestling. One of his most notable accomplishments is owning wins against four members of the famed Gracie family: Royler, Renzo, Ryan, and Royce Gracie.

Of course, the twins are building their own legendary careers. Kade made history last year by becoming the youngest ADCC world champion and later claimed the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo was recently named the youngest IBJJF world champion after his fellow finalist, 19-year-old Mica Galvao, was stripped of his title by USADA following a failed drug test.

Tye is also undefeated against MMA grapplers in ONE Championship, submitting both Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov in his first two contests in ONE Championship.

He will be tested once again by the much bigger Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 next Friday, May 5.

'The Dutch Knight' hopes to return to the win column following a devastating end to his perfect MMA run last December. He will compete in his second submission grappling contest with the promotion after pushing Tye Ruotolo's mentor, Andre Galvao, to a draw at ONE X last year.

Their match, together with the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 card will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all North American fans with an Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes