Ruotolo brothers jumped on Reddit for Ask Me Anything session

The Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit.

ONE Championship has been connecting their fans and superstars by holding online Q&As. The latest ONE competitors to answer questions were the Ruotolo brothers, which went down on Wednesday, April 26. The promotion made the announcement on Instagram by saying:

“🚨 ASK THE RUOTOLO BROTHERS ANYTHING 🚨 Join in the discussion with Kade and Tye Ruotolo as they both answer your questions this Wednesday on Reddit MMA (r/MMA) at 8PM EST/5PM PST ahead of #ONEFightNight10! @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu”

Tye Ruotolo and Kade Ruotolo answered various questions about their training routine, life outside BJJ, and, most importantly, their upcoming matches.

First up will be Tye, who is taking on MMA middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The 20-year-old looks to advance his promotional record to 3-0 and collect a third $50,000 performance bonus.

A month later, Kade hopes to defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship for the third time. The youngest ADCC champion of all time will take on Tommy Langaker, who holds a 2-0 record in ONE. The must-see grappling matchup goes down on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11.

Tye Ruotolo’s upcoming match will be held at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will travel to Thailand to compete in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Both events can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes