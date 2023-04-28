Ruotolo twins want a tag team match against Gordon Ryan and Garry Tonon

ONE Championship is ushering in a new wave of submission grappling along with two of its biggest stars, Kade and Tye Ruotolo. The twins have already accomplished great things in their careers and are now leading the way for ONE’s expansion into submission grappling.

Alongside competitors like Mikey Musumeci and Danielle Kelly, the Ruotolos are helping to bring the sport to a wider audience by featuring in high-stakes matchups alongside elite athletes from the worlds of MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Both have got big contests coming up on the horizon. At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will take on reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

Lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will defend his title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Never ones to back down from a challenge, the Ruotolo twins are fantastic advocates for the sport of submission grappling thanks to their personalities, achievements and aggressive grappling styles.

The twins recently took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything, during which they faced the fans' most burning questions head on. One user, Competitive_Swim_497 called for a two-on-two matchup between the twins and the two leading men that came before them:

“Would you guys ever do a tag team BJJ match against Gordon Ryan and Garry Tonon?”

They responded:

“1000% let’s goooo”

EScreenshot from the Ruotolo brothers' Reddit AMA

You can catch Tye and Kade Ruotolo in action at ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11. Both events will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

