“Kadi Magomedov beat Dake 11-0” - Islam Makhachev proves Daniel Cormier wrong about USA wrestling’s dominance with eye-opening Olympic Games fact

Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier have had a number of hilarious conversations, but the UFC lightweight champion fact-checked his teammate and friend regarding the USA's dominance in Olympic wrestling.

mmateamuk posted a clip of Makhachev and Cormier arguing about Russian wrestlers vs. American wrestlers, with the UFC Hall of Famer claiming that none of the Russian wrestlers can beat Kyle Dake. The lightweight champion responded and reminded him that Kadi Magomedov defeated Kyle Dake in the quarter-finals of the men's 74kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He said:

"[Kyle] Dake?..Kadi Magomedov beat Dake 11-0...Olympics, bro, he beat him 11-0...Sorry brother, but 11-0."

'DC' quickly reminded the Dagestani that Dake was injured at the Olympics, so his performance was hindered because of his injury. He then mentioned that he is disrespectful as the two laughed it off, saying:

"You're so stupid, man. You're disrespectful too, bro. Be honest, you kind of disrespectful, man."

Magomedov went on to defeat Italy's Frank Chamizo 9-7 in the semi-finals but fell short in the gold medal match as he lost 7-0 to Zaurbek Sidakov. The American, on the other hand, regrouped and beat Geandray Garzon and Chamizo to win the bronze medal.

Islam Makhachev isn't interested in the 'BMF' title

Islam Makhachev sounded off on the 'BMF' title being brought back as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will fight for it at UFC 291.

During his appearance on Daniel Cormier's Check-In, he dismissed the significance of Gaethje vs. Poirier 2 to crown a new 'BMF' champion. He mentioned that he believes the title is meaningless and only created to give fighters their only opportunity to win a championship, saying:

"Brother, honestly, this belt for the bums, you know. First time who fight for this?...Diaz and Masvidal. The people who never could be champion, you know. They give him some belt. Guys, be happy, fight for BMF. Brother, I don't know...Honestly, somebody give me this belt tomorrow, I don't want this sh*t." [1:21 - 2:23]

