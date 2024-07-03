Kai Kara-France declares he doesn't want to "fight these Apex cards anymore" ahead of UFC 305 clash against Steve Erceg

Kai Kara-France recently said that he no longer wishes to compete at the UFC Apex facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 31-year-old Kiwi is poised to face former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg in the co-main event of UFC 305, set to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Aug. 17.

'Don't Blink' has been out of competition for over a year and was originally slated to fight Manel Kape at UFC 293 last September. However, an injury forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Kara-France hasn't fought since his controversial unanimous decision loss to Amir Albazi in the main event of UFC Vegas 74 at the Apex Facility in June 2023. Now, the former 125-pound interim title challenger has expressed his reluctance to ever fight at the UFC's production center again in his career.

During the UFC 305 on-sale press conference on Tuesday, Kara-France, gearing up for his seventh pay-per-view appearance, shared his excitement about attending the last numbered event, UFC 284, at the RAC Arena.

'Don't Blink' expressed his desire to deliver a similar thrill in his upcoming fight against Erceg and firmly stated that he no longer desires to fight at the UFC Apex:

"I'm expecting the same [atmosphere] for this card, 305. I'm excited and I must say I dont wanna fight these Apex cards anymore, UFC fights needs crowds."

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the MMA promotion has primarily hosted its events at the Apex. Even after the pandemic's conclusion, the UFC continues to hold several Fight Night events, known as UFC Vegas, at this venue.

However, the MMA community has consistently voiced apprehensions about holding fights at the relatively smaller venue, citing its limited fan experience and atmosphere.

Kai Kara-France prioritizes Steve Erceg bout over title aspirations

During a recent interview with The New Zealand Herald, Kai Kara-France expressed his determination to break his two-fight losing streak by securing a victory over Steve Erceg at UFC 305:

"Just be grateful to be in this position and keep working hard. That’s the kind of mindset and mentality that I’ve got... I want to do it to the fullest and put everything into it; climb the rankings, beat these contenders and just let that be my body of work."

'Don't Blink' added that his sole focus is on Erceg and that he isn't considering a title shot at the moment:

"When I get past Steve, who knows? If the UFC give me a title fight or want me to fight another contender, I’m just here to compete.''

