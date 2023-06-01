Recent reports indicate that the UFC has submitted applications for five additional event permits in Nevada. The proposed dates and venues are as follows: Apex facility on September 16, September 23, October 7, and November 18, and T-Mobile Arena on December 16.

UFC Apex: Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Nov. 18



However, there seems to be discontent among fans due to the concentration of multiple events scheduled at the Apex facility towards the end of 2023. This situation has left some fans feeling dissatisfied, as they were hoping for a more diverse distribution of events across different venues.

The focus on the Apex for these upcoming events has sparked a discussion among fans regarding the potential impact on the overall fan experience and the desire for a more varied schedule.

"GET OUT OF THE APEX."

"Dana frequently says what differentiates the UFC from other sports is that it is the best live event in sports. Meanwhile half the cards he’s gonna put on this year will be in the apex with 100 fans. A complete joke."

"The Apex slowly kills me every time I see it."

"Why so many apex cards in late 2023 bro? Conor Chandler December 16 I guess."

When will the next UFC event take place?

Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi will compete in an explosive men's flyweight main event at the forthcoming UFC Fight Night event. The event will take place on June 3 at the Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada, and will feature a featherweight co-main event between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda.

The main event was supposed to be a middleweight fight between Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen. Hermansson, however, withdrew from the fight due to an unexplained ailment, forcing the UFC to cancel the initial main event. Unfortunately, numerous fighters have withdrawn from this card for various reasons.

The flyweight battle between Tim Elliott and Allan Nascimento was one of the fights affected by the changes. Nascimento withdrew from the bout in late April for unspecified reasons, prompting Victor Altamirano to fill in. Miesha Tate also had to withdraw from her scheduled fight against Mayra Bueno Silva due to an unspecified ailment.

