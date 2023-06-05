Kai Kara-France was hoping to force his way back into title contention with a win in his first UFC main event spot but was on the wrong end of a horrific split decision defeat. In response to the judges' scorecards, the New Zealander took to social media to announce to the fans what he plans on doing next.

The Kiwi first rose to fame with his short stint on the 24th season of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' where he most memorably knocked out the towering Terrence Mitchell, who was half a foot taller than him. The brawler would lose to Alexandre Pantoja and be eliminated from the show before making his UFC debut two years later.

Despite suffering a controversial and potentially career-altering defeat at the hands of the judges, Kai Kara-France was in good spirits as he took to social media to reveal his plans for what's next.

"The whole world knows who won but regardless we keep our head high and we keep moving forward. Appreciate all the love and support from everyone. Time for family and then we get back to work."

Though controversially, Amir Albazi extended his unbeaten record in the UFC to five straight, having signed with the company three years ago. The powerful Iraqi athlete has shown he is capable of finishing his opponents no matter where the fight takes place.

Throughout the 17 wins he has claimed thus far in his MMA career, the 29-year-old has scored 14 finishes. While he loves to stand and strike, he has earned most of his victories via submissions, making him a well-rounded threat.

Ranked #7 prior to his headlining win on Saturday, Amir Albazi will likely find himself in the top 5 at flyweight and one step closer to a title shot with his win over #3-ranked Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France UFC record: How has the TUF alum performed inside the octagon?

Having competed in his 11th appearance under the UFC banner last time out, Kai Kara-France has established himself as a flyweight mainstay and one that could be around for some time.

Throughout his career in the octagon, the striker has suffered defeat four times. Alongside his recent loss to Albazi, the City Kickboxing Academy student has lost to champion Brandon Moreno twice and Brandon Royval.

Kara-France has some huge wins throughout his UFC career, but his most notable is arguably his knockout victory over fan favorite and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

