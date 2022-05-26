Former ONE Championship world champion Kairat Akhmetov posts tale of the tape with Tatsumitsu Wada ahead of ONE 158

Former ONE Championship flyweight world champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov is pumped up for his clash with Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE 158. The former Greco-Roman wrestling titleholder will be locking horns with one of Japan's hottest prospects, Tatsumitsu 'The Sweeper' Wada.

In a recent Instagram post, Akhmetov shared the tale of the tape of the fight between him and his Japanese foe. The differences and similarities are interesting.

Officially: 🇰🇿Kairat Akhmetov VS🇯🇵Tatsumitsu Wada 3-June Singapore, #One_Championship 👊🏻🌍🇰🇿☝🏻

'The Kazakh' is currently riding a four-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, while Wada has two straight victories inside the circle.

A significant difference in height might be an issue as far as styles go. Akhmetov is shorter but employs a style of wrestling that benefits from having a lower center of gravity. Though Wada is no slouch when it comes to grappling, it's safe to say that Akhmetov is the specialist in this match.

With a looming title shot in the balance, expect both athletes to bring their A-game and then some come June 3r.

ONE Championship does a quick turnaround with its new event, ONE 158

Just two weeks after their last event, the massively successful ONE 157, ONE Championship returns with ONE 158 early next month.

The 13-bout card will be headlined by Muay Thai rising star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai as he faces Glory Kickboxing star Niclas Larsen. The sheer fireworks of this Muay Thai bout will surely make headlines once the event is done.

Also on the card will be a possible title eliminator bout between two heavy-handed bantamweights in Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade.

Andrade is on a six-fight winning streak with four stoppages, while Kwon is riding a three-fight KO streak in ONE Championship. This bout will have massive title implications as both warriors are considered two of the most explosive and devastating KO artists in the division.

Meanwhile, grappling legend and ONE heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will finally get to fight his third MMA bout at ONE 158. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon has had two of his matches cancelled from ONE 156 to ONE 157. Here's to hoping that his fight with Simon Carson won't receive the same fate as his previous two.

