Kairat Akhmetov out to prove he’s top contender for flyweight gold in ONE

Former ONE flyweight world champion and current second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight contender ‘The Kazakh’ Kairat Akhmetov believes he should have already been given another shot at gold, given his body of work over recent years.

But now that the flyweight throne is being contested for at ONE Fight Night 10 next month, Akhmetov says he has no problem proving himself once again to the fans and to the promotion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Akhmetov says he’s confident of victory in his next outing, and is more than willing to show that he’s truly next in line for a shot at the ONE flyweight world title.

‘The Kazakh’ said:

“On May 5, I want to show that I am #1 in the rankings and worthy of a World Title fight.”

Kairat Akhmetov will go to war with former foe ‘Lightning’ Reece McLaren in a pivotal flyweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event emanates from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will broadcast live to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

In the main event of the card, reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse’ Johnson will battle former divisional king Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes for perhaps the third and final time. The two elite flyweights have split their series at one win apiece.

Akhmetov is looking to make a statement against McLaren, a man he’s already defeated once, and signal to ONE Championship that he is ready to face the winner between Johnson and Moraes in the near future.

