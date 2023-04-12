Kairat Akhmetov ready to realize childhood dream of fighting in the U.S.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, former flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov will get the chance to compete in the United States for the first time in his career.

The event is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship as the promotion hosts its first ever event in the US.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ONE is bringing a stacked card full of some of the biggest names on the roster.

Akhmetov will feature on the card in a high-stakes flyweight match-up against Reece McLaren.

The two men previously met each other at ONE Championship: A New Era in March 2019 where Akhmetov got his hand raised by way of unanimous decision.

Currently riding a five-fight win streak, Akhmetov knows that a win over McLaren could position himself as the next flyweight world championship challenger as he attempts to reclaim the title that he once held.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kairat Akhmetov spoke about his anticipation for this particular contest with Reece McLaren:

“I’m proud to have the chance to fight in America now. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. Soon my dream will come true. I’m proud to be on the card with Demetrious Johnson and other great fighters. I will do everything possible to get my hand raised.”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will look to defend his title in his trilogy fight with Adriano Moraes that takes place in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire card on May 5 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

