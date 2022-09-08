“I don’t want to miss the chance” - Kairat Akhmetov wants to shock the world by defeating Demetrious Johnson

Kairat Akhmetov once reigned as the undisputed king of the flyweights, and he feels he’s due for a showdown against current ruler Demetrious Johnson.

The No.2-ranked flyweight contender believes he can put down Johnson and grab hold of the ONE flyweight world title in a match that he’s always dreamed of taking part in.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Akhmetov said it’s high time for him to get back in the world title picture and challenge one of the sport’s all-time greats in a career-defining bout.

Kairat Akhmetov said:

"Johnson’s title won’t play a big role. I’m not made of dough either. [I’m] a former ONE world champion, now I have a winning streak of five fights and I’m second in the rankings.”

He added:

“I have a chance. This is MMA where one punch can decide the outcome of a fight. I believe in myself and in my victory. This is my dream fight, and I don’t want to miss the chance to make myself known to the whole world.”

Akhmetov held the flyweight gold from 2015 to 2017 but lost the strap to Adriano Moraes at ONE: Kings & Conquerors.

He’s since recovered his form and is now on a five-fight winning streak, with his grappling-heavy offense subduing top contenders like Reece McLaren and Danny Kingad.

Akhmetov’s last match was a dominant unanimous decision win over Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen this past June.

Kairat Akhmetov calls out Demetrious Johnson

Kairat Akhmetov didn’t waste any time making his presence felt following Johnson’s historic win over Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Johnson knocked out Moraes with a flying knee in the fourth round to become the new ONE flyweight world champion. The American legend’s win also made him the first fighter in MMA history to capture world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

Akhmetov, who watched the fight at home, took to Instagram to challenge Johnson and made sure that he would be coming for the ONE flyweight world title.

“Congratulations on a great fight and [winning the] championship belt, DJ. Nothing but respect, you are a legend of this sport. But you know I’m next in line to fight you. After five victories in five fights, I am the top contender for the belt. I’m the only [contender] you haven’t met yet. Let’s have this fight when you’re ready, champ.”

