Kamaru Usman calls for the winner of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight, fans react: "This guy is delusional"

Kamaru Usman recently expressed his desire to face the winner of the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 322 in November.Usman is coming off a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta in June. Before that, the former welterweight king was on a three-fight losing streak. He lost the 170-pound title to Leon Edwards via fifth-round KO at UFC 278 in August 2022 before losing their rematch at UFC 286 in March 2023 via majority decision.Usman then lost to Khamzat Chimaev later that year at UFC 294 via majority decision. Despite having a 1-3 record in his last four outings, Usman recently called for a title shot against the winner of the Della Maddalena-Makhachev fight in an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, saying:&quot;If JDM defends that title against Islam, who better to solidify him as the new generation of champion by taking on the biggest name, the former pound for pound [#1] in the division, me... Of course, if Islam wins, pound-for-pound vs. pound-for-pound [current vs. former], I mean, I'm not really worried here.&quot;After @ChampRDS shared a clip of Usman's statements via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;Meh, let’s not. Not active enough.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;This guy is delusional.&quot;Check out some more reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XBelal Muhammad urges Kamaru Usman to accept a fight against himBelal Muhammad is keen on settling his beef with Kamaru Usman inside the cage. Last month, the former UFC welterweight champion urged Usman to sign a fight contract and made it clear that he wasn't focused on anyone else.At the UFC 319 Q&amp;A session, Muhammad dismissed a question about the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight and called out Usman, saying:&quot;Honestly, for me, I'm not even really paying attention to anybody else. I'm looking at my next fight, my next opponent. If you guys see Usman around here, make sure you tell him that I'm looking for him... Just waiting for one of these guys to stop talking and sign the contract. We're looking for Usman. We're ready. I'm ready; I've been ready. I'm healthy, and I've been training.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]