Kamaru Usman claims Jorge Masvidal is the best opponent he's ever been pitted against

Kamaru Usman has been tipped as the overwhelming favorite heading into his main event encounter against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

During the UFC 251 virtual media day, Usman said that he won’t underestimate Masvidal, especially after the year the latter had in 2019

Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been tipped as the overwhelming favorite heading into his main event encounter against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. Many believe that Usman's superior grappling skills give him the edge over "Gamebred" in the pair's welterweight title showdown this Saturday.

However, Kamaru Usman is not taking Jorge Masvidal lightly and being the experienced fighter that he is, you wouldn't expect anything else from the champ. Kamaru Usman is aware of the devastation Masvidal can cause inside the Octagon and isn't going to make the mistake of underestimating his counterpart ahead of the fight.

Usman is set to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Masvidal at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. Gilbert Burns was initially supposed to fight Kamaru Usman for the title but the former tested positive for coronavirus and Masvidal chose to replace him on just six days’ notice.

Kamaru Usman isn't taking Jorge Masvidal lightly

During the UFC 251 virtual media day, Usman said that he won’t underestimate Masvidal, especially after the year the latter had in 2019. Kamaru Usman further claimed that Jorge Masvidal is the best fighter he's been pitted against inside the Octagon to date. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“He’s the best out of each and every one of (my past opponents). He’s the best. He’s the next guy in front of me. He’s the toughest guy in front of me, so I don’t take him lightly. I’m going out there with all my thoughts, the thought that he’s the best opponent that I have faced today, and I have to go out there and treat him accordingly. Can you sell (expletive) to the fans? The fans know if you have someone that’s worthy as a challenger. The fact that Jorge had such an amazing year in 2019 puts him into that category to where he’s the next biggest challenge for me. I’m excited. I can’t wait. I think this is the fight that people wanted, and it’s the fight that people are getting.”