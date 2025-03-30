Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington get fiery response from Sean Brady for recent callouts: "You see what I just did to Leon Edwards?"

Sean Brady has hit back at Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington in response to their callouts after his UFC London win.

Ad

Brady shook up the welterweight division and grabbed the No. 1 spot in UFC rankings with a win over Leon Edwards at UFC London. The American displayed his wrestling prowess and became the first fighter to submit Edwards. His win prompted reactions from the entire MMA community, including Usman, who is eyeing getting back into title contention with a potential win over Brady.

As many expect Brady to fight for the 170-pound belt next, the 32-year-old recently appeared on an episode of SteadyPicks' The BradyBagz Show and dismissed Usman's callout, saying:

Ad

Trending

''I was trying to get the Usman fight for months. DMed him, hit him up, and now he’s like, ‘Man, me and Brady should fight for the #1 contender.’ And I’m like, oh, should we? I just beat the guy who beat you twice.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Another fighter who took notice of Brady's win was Covington, who cited the former as an easy matchup in an interview with Submission Radio. This sparked a heated response from Brady, who highlighted Covington's fight with Edwards at UFC 296 and said:

Ad

''Bro, Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sh*t out of you. You see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you bro? I would f*cking kill him.''

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (30:25 & 32:40):

Ad

Usman's last octagon outing was a middleweight bout against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev on short notice at UFC 294. The Nigerian-American put up an impressive performance, however lost by majority decision.

As for Covington, the former interim champion faced Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa last year, and suffered a beatdown, resulting in a doctor's stoppage in the third round.

Colby Covington is unhappy with the welterweight title fight at UFC 315

Emerging contender Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315. The PPV event is set to take place on May 10 at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Ad

In reaction to the headliner, Colby Covington spoke to Submission Radio and voiced his displeasure, saying:

''To be honest, I feel bad for the fans... The fans are getting robbed of a high-level title fight. I don't think that pay-per-view does over 20,000 pay-per-views. So, I feel bad for the UFC. These are the guys you have in a title fight? I mean, I could care less, to be honest.''

Ad

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (14:11):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.