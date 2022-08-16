"When you stop, they close the gap" - Kamaru Usman describes what kept him going despite having a busted hand and being at the top

Kamaru Usman was one of the most active champions in the UFC last year, having fought thrice against the top names in his division. While the welterweight champ hasn't competed in the past eight months due to a hand injury, he has been hard at work at the gym this whole time.

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, the welterweight champion offered a glimpse into his mindset. He detailed what kept him going despite the injuries and being at the top.

Here's what 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"I've just been seeking different things and different places and just thoughts and people who have been through different sports, who had been at the top and reigned at the top for a long long time... Just seeing how they've been able to deal with the mental pressure and I'm like, 'Wow, this is really what I'm dealing with and I can't turn it off."

Usman continued:

"It's not like a fear, but it's an awareness of understanding that when you stop, someone's working. You're at a point where all you were doing was working, trying to gain and catch up to those guys that were at the top. Now that you're at the top, you need to keep the separation. When you stop, they close the gap."

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is ranked as the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. He has looked sensational since capturing the 170-pound gold against Tyron Woodley in early 2019.

The Nigerian-American has run through most of the division and looks determined to further solidify his status as one of the best fighters in the sport.

Kamaru Usman on his motivations going into Leon Edwards rematch

Kamaru Usman is set to make his next title defense at UFC 278 this Saturday against former rival Leon Edwards. There's perhaps no bad blood between the two. However, it appears that there are certain moments from their first fight and recent weigh-ins that Usman has been replaying in his head.

During the aforementioned interview, the welterweight champion stated that he will use those moments as a motivation going into their rematch this Saturday. Here's what Usman said:

"What he said, boom, it stuck with me. And it's there to where I repla y the whole first fight, replay his attitude, his mood, his demeanor. He gave me a little shove in that first fight and I'm still not over it. When we weighed in at our staredown, he gave me a little shove."

He added:

"I'm still not over that, and I don't feel like I got enough in that first fight so there's tons of motivations in this fight for me to go out and do what I do."

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman first dueled in December 2015 when the Nigerian-American outpointed 'Rocky' to pick up the win. That was the last time the Brit was handed a loss inside the cage. Edwards is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak (including a no-contest).

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman, 35, is unbeaten in his last 19 bouts. He has made five successful title defenses, including a victory over Gilbert Burns and a pair of wins over both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Edited by Aditya Singh