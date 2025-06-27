Kamaru Usman discusses potential path to victory for Charles Oliveira in UFC 317 title clash against Ilia Topuria

Kamaru Usman recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 317 main event between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship. While highlighting a potential path to victory for Oliveira, Usman noted that the Brazilian needs to ensure the fight is contested where he is strongest, rather than engaging in wild striking exchanges, which would give Topuria the advantage.

Much has been made of 'El Matador's' ascension into superstardom through impressive knockouts over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. It appears as though the oddsmakers are considering that, as Topuria is currently listed as a heavy betting favorite against Oliveira.

In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman told co-host Henry Cejudo that there is a path to victory for Oliveira. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mentioned that 'do Bronx' needs to take the fight to the ground and neutralize Topuria's striking. He said:

"I think it's the footwork because Charles has been really, really great with stepping on guys. He just marches forward towards them and says, 'I'm gonna throw'. You need to try to create separation here. So, you're gonna try to get out and in the process of you getting out, I'm either going to catch you with something or I'm already in the wheelhouse where I'm gonna hold on to you, we're gonna be grappling."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments regarding Charles Oliveira below:

Kamaru Usman explains why Charles Oliveira's use of his footwork is important against Ilia Topuria

Kamaru Usman also explained why it is important for Charles Oliveira to use his footwork against Ilia Topuria. Usman believes Oliveira needs to keep moving, "stay on the outside, and drag the fight," to expose 'El Matador.'

Staying out of Topuria's firing range could give Oliveira an edge and could be his path to victory. In the aforementioned clip, Usman also mentioned that Oliveira needs to use his octagon experience to his advantage. He said:

"Ilia Topuria is the guy that's willing to come out there first ten seconds and go, 'Hey, you want to meet in the center? And let's throw hands'. [Oliveira's] got to move his feet, stay on the outside, and drag the fight on and let the experience start to show. Let's see if [Topuria] makes mistakes."

Check out the final faceoff between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira below:

